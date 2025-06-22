Sachin Tendulkar Gives His Two Cents on Virat Kohli's Shock Test Retirement Ahead of England Tour, Master Blaster Says 'He Shouldn't Have...'

India vs England: Virat Kohli, arguably the best batter of the generation, called it a day from Test cricket at the age of 36 to stun one and all. While most believe it was not the right time for Kohli to call it a day from red-ball cricket, former cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who is often compared with Kohli, gave his two cents on the latter. As per Tendulkar, retirement is a personal decision and he acknowledged that making a comment on it would be unfair.

'It's a personal decision'

"It's a personal decision. So you know it is easy for an outsider to just pass a loose comment and say, then OK, he shouldn't have done whatever that maybe,” Tendulkar said while talking to BBC Sport.

“An individual understands the state of mind, how the body is responding to the longer format of the game. And it's a personal decision, so it wouldn't be right for me to, you know, make any comment on that,” he added.

Kohli's announcement of retirement came days after Rohit Sharma called time on Test cricket. Rohit's call was equally surprising. There have been experts who have admitted that Kohli should rethink his retirement and come out of it.

New Dawn For Indian Cricket

Following Rohit's retirement, young Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain. Gill has done brilliantly on his captaincy debut scoring 147 runs during the first Test at Headingley versus England.