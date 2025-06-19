Shubman Gill Reveals Real Reason For Batting At No.4 Following Virat Kohli Retiring From The Longest Format Of The Game

The Indian Cricket Team are all set to take on England in a five match Test series with the first Test match to be played in Leeds from 20th June onwards. Ahead of the Test series in England, the Indian Test cricket setup was pushed into a transitional phase following the retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Thus Shubman Gill was named as the new captain of the Indian Test team. As the series is just a sleep away, it has been decided that Shubman Gill will take the number four spot that was left vacant by Virat Kohli.

Now the Indian Test captain has revealed why he will be batting at number four.

Shubman Gill's Conversation With Gautam Gambhir

Ahead of the start of the series between India and England, Shubman Gill has revealed that he had a conversation with Gautam Gambhir and both captain and coach agreed on the fact that Gill should take the number four spot.

“After Virat bhai retired [from Test cricket], me and GG [Gautam Gambhir] bhai had a discussion about it. We were both clear. He wanted me to bat at No. 4 and I also wanted to bat at that number,” said Shubman Gill at a press conference ahead of the start of the IND vs ENG series.

Shubman Gill On Weather And Pitch Conditions

During the press conference ahead of the start of the India vs England Test series, Shubman Gill stated that the currently ongoing English summer is a bit more dry and different than the previous summers, thus he wanted to take a look at the conditions one last time

"We were actually waiting. The summer has been a little bit different to the other English summers. It’s been a little bit dry, so I was just waiting to see the wicket one last time to see the final combination and decide on it," said Shubman Gill.