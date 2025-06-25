Sai Sudarshan Injured? India's No. 3 Likely to Miss 2nd Test vs England at Edgbaston: REPORT

England vs India: Expectations were high from Sai Sudarshan as he made his debut at Headingley, but he could not shine as he registered scores of 0 and 30. Now there is a report that claims that Sudarshan may be missing out on the second Test at Edgbaston starting July 2. As per the report on RevSportz, Sudarshan picked up a shoulder injury while fielding on the final day at Headingley.

Not Official, Yet

The magnitude of his injury is not known as yet and there has been no official word on it as yet from the Board of Control of Cricket in India. Sudarshan would be ruing the two chances he got. He would believe he should have got among the runs at least in one of the outings.

If the report is true, it would be interesting to see who takes up the vacant No. 3 spot.

Easwaran or Nair?

In case Sudarshan is not available for selection, the team will look at Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair at his replacement. While Nair was part of the side at Headingley, he did not get among the runs as he registered a duck in the first essay and then followed it up with a 20. There is a high possibility he takes up the No. 3 spot. If the team does not back him at that number, then it is bound to be Easwaran. Now, it is going to be interesting to see what happens.