Headingley Heartbreak For Shubman Gill: 5 Lessons Learnt

Updated 25 June 2025 at 16:27 IST
England vs India: England were the better side at Headingley as they beat India by five wickets to take a crucial lead in the five-match series. Following the loss, newly-appointed India captain Shubman Gill faced the wrath on social space. But again, one reckons it is a little too harsh to criticise him considering this is his first Test as captain. With the hosts needing 350 to win with 10 wickets in hand, England knocked it off in 82 overs.
At the beginning of the day, it seemed like the game was well-poised, but some good batting from Ben Duckett saw the hosts chase down the score. What are the lessons Gill learnt from his maiden Test as captain?
#For starters, England are a formidable unit at home and that cannot be undermined. So, just being good is not good enough. Without a doubt, India had their noses in front in the contest for nearly four days before England ran away with it on the final day. This goes to show just being good against England in England is never going to be good enough.
#For India, what hurt them the most is their lower-order batting. And this is nothing new, we have seen collapses in the past. This is something Gautam Gambhir and Gill have to arrest. The visitors lost seven wickets for merely 41 runs in the first essay hurt as they could not put up a total in excess of 500 and it was similar in the second essay as well. In the second innings, India lost six wickets for 312 runs after the top-order did all the good work.
#And finally, you cannot spill multiple catches and hope to stay in the contest. India grasped more than they caught and that hurt them eventually. Also the fact that India was heavily dependant on Jasprit Bumrah backfired as he went wicketless in the fourth innings.
#Also, Gill has to learn quickly that he cannot be chasing the game, like changing field positions constantly as per where the ball goes.
The hosts would be brimming with confidence after taking a 1-0 lead. It was also a win that would give them belief. What India need to do is improve their lower-order batting, where everyone takes responsibility. Gill would realise that the Edgbaston Test could very well decide the outcome of the series because if England head into Lord's with a lead and then with Bumrah having to rest - it could be all over for Gill and Co.
Published 25 June 2025 at 16:25 IST