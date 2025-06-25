IND vs ENG: The Curse of Rishabh Pant Continues - How India Have Not Won a Single Test When He Has Scored a Century Away From Home

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds. | Image: AP

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was one of the standout performers in the first India vs England Test that took place at Headingley, Leeds and finished on June 24 (Tuesday). He scored a century in each innings, taking his total tally of Test tons to 8 - an impressive figure considering he still has years left in his career. What's more, of those 8 centuries, 6 have come overseas - highlighting Pant's match-winning ability whatever the conditions may be.

However, Pant's excellent record in away Tests also comes with a pretty huge caveat - it has coincided with India never winning a Test match away from home where Pant has scored a century.

Pant's Unfortunate Record Explained

His first Test ton away from home came against England in the Kennington Oval in 2018 - a Test match India lost in the end.

Pant's second Test ton away from home came against Australia in Sydney in 2019, a match that ended in a draw. However, things have not improved since then.

His next 4 away Test centuries - against South Africa at Newlands in 2022, against England at Edgbaston in 2022, and then twin tons against England in Headingley in 2025 - all came in losing causes.

It is by no means an ideal record to have to one's name, but it is also worth noting that in a number of these games Pant was something of a lone warrior for the Indians.

An Eventful Test For Pant

Pant's form both behind the stumps and with the bat will give India plenty of hope that he can continue being a top performer in the rest of the series.

His form saw him not only saw him surge to seventh in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters, he was also handed a demerit point for dissent when he flung the ball in front of the umpires after they refused to change it.