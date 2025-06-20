ENG vs IND: Sai Sudharsan Joins Unwanted List Following Four-Ball Duck On Test Debut At Headingley

England vs India: Ben Stokes-led England won the toss and decided to field against Shubman Gill's Team India in the first Test match of the series at Headingley in Leeds, on Friday, June 20th.

The five-match series against England will mark India's beginning in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Following the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar has called up many youngsters to the squad.

Sai Sudharsan received his Test cap ahead of the first Test match against England at Headingley in Leeds from the veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday, June 20th.

Sai Sudharsan Joins Unwanted List Following Four-Ball Duck Against England

However, the young batter failed to shine on his Test debut. Sai Sudharsan was dismissed by the English skipper for a four-ball duck in the 26th over on Day 01 at Headingley.

Following his four-ball duck, Sai Sudharsan joined an unwanted list of Indian players who have scored a duck on Test debut. Previously, it was Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav who scored a duck in their debut. Both Ashwin and Umesh made their debut against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2011.

Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha and Parthiv Patel have their name etched in the unwanted list. Wriddhiman scored a duck against South Africa in 2010 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Parthiv was dismissed after a poor performance on his debut against England in 2002 at Trent Bridge.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads Team India At Headingley