ENG vs IND: Sai Sudharsan Makes Test Debut For India At Headingley Tests, Etches Name In Elusive List Featuring Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly

Shubman Gill-led Team India are locking horns against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the five-game series, at Headingley in Leeds, on Friday, June 20th.

The five-match series against England will be the beginning of Team India's voyage in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

This is India's first Test series after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from red-ball cricket. Earlier in May, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hung up their boots from Test cricket.

It was Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar who named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.

Currently, Team India are having a transition phase after the retirement of the two senior players from the Test squad.

Sai Sudharsan Receives Test Cap From Cheteshwar Pujara

Before the start of the Headingley Test, young batter Sai Sudharsan received his Test cap from veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

Sai Sudharsan had many expectations from the Indian Cricket Fans. But the youngster failed to shine in his maiden Test match for Team India. Sai Sudharsan was flopped after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck on Day 01 of the first Test match against England.

It was Ben Stokes who removed Sai Sudharsan in the 26th over on Day 01.

Sai Sudharsan Joins Elusive List Alongside Virat Kohli

With his debut on June 20th at Headingley, the 23-year-old batter joined a unique list, featuring Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

Ganguly, Kohli, and Dravid all received their maiden Test caps on the same date, but in different years.

Sai Sudharsan received his maiden Test call-up after his stupendous performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Gujarat Titans superstar scored 759 runs from 15 matches in the 18th season of the IPL.