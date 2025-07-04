Shubman Gill Averts Massive Injury Scare After Ball Hits India Captain's Head at Edgbaston

England vs India: Shubman Gill has been the biggest shining light for India in England. India's newly-appointed captain Gill hit a century in the first Test at Headingley, but the side lost. Now, in the second Test at Edgbaston, he hit a career-best 269 in the first essay to put India in a position of strength. With Gill being a very important player and the captain of the side, his fitness and health would be crucial for India's fortunes during the five-match Test series.

Gill Averts Injury

On Friday, Gill nearly injured himself after the ball hit his head. Harry Brook cut a ball from Ravindra Jadeja straight to slip where Gill was present. He was late in reacting and hence the ball hit his head. Gill was in some kind of a discomfort as his teammates came near him to find out if he could continue.

Of course, he could not take the catch as well. All of India would be breathing a sigh of relief that Gill is still on-the-field.

Brook-Smith Help England Claw Back

After a couple of early wickets on Day 3 from Mohammed Siraj, England looked to be reeling. But Brook and Smith have counter-attacked with success and helped bail England out of a tricky spot. At the time of filing the copy, England are 231 for five. Brook is on 83*, while Smith is on 92*. The two batters have truly staged a comeback and made India think.

India would realise they need a wicket and quickly to control the proceedings at Edgbaston.