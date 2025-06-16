India vs Pakistan Cricket Match at ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Set to Take Place in Colombo on October 5 - Reports

The India vs Pakistan game at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has a date and a venue. | Image: ACC

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be taking place in a neutral venue, with the city of Colombo reportedly set to host the game on October 5.

The tournament is being hosted by the BCCI in India, but Pakistan will be playing all of their matches in the nation of Sri Lanka due to the hybrid model agreement struck by the ICC between the PCB and the Indian board.

As a result of the agreement, neither team will travel to the other nation and will play all of their matches during an ICC event in a neutral venue.

This is why the Indian women's cricket team will go to Colombo to play the hugely looked forward to clash against their arch-rivals, much like the Pakistan men's cricket team travelled to Dubai for the game against India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that was won by India.

India's Full List of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Fixtures

According to multiple reports, the tournament will get underway from September 30, with India taking on Sri Lanka in the first game which will be held at Bengaluru.

India's next game will be against Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo, before they return home to face South Africa on October 9 at Vizag.

They face defending champions Australia in the same venue 3 days later on October 12 before travelling to Indore to face England on October 19.

The team will then go up against New Zealand at Guwahati on October 23 before ending their group stages campaign by playing against Bangladesh on October 26 in Bengaluru.

Women's World Cup 2025 Format and Venue Details

The eight-team tournament will see all teams play each other in a round-robin format with the top 4 teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will take place on October 29 at either Guwahati or Colombo - the latter venue will be used only if Pakistan make it to the top 4.