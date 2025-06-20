ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant Deliver Quality Outing As Team India Score 359/3 In Day One At Stumps

Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

ENG vs IND 1st Test: The Indian Cricket Team delivered a clinical performance to put themselves ahead on day one of the Headingley Test. The visiting side pulled off a strong start, courtesy of openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as they put up a vigorous fight against the English pace attack. It was the ideal start of the Gill-Gambhir era, as they made good use of the conditions while batting first in the competition despite losing the toss. India stands at 359 at the loss of three wickets at stumps on day one of the Headingley Test.

India Stand Tall At Day One After Scoring 359/3 In Headingley Test

There were no worries or concerns over Team India after they pulled off an incredible innings at de one of play at the Headingley Cricket Ground. The day started off with rock solid knocks from openers KL Rahul and Yahasvi Jasiwal. From Jaiswal's whirlwind ton to KL's classic 42-run stint, things started perfectly for the Indian side as they capitalized on the early advantage.

The only concern emerged when debutant Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for a four-ball duck, and England were zealous after the dismissal. But the Indian leadership duo came in to wreak havoc with their 138 run partnership stand. Shubman Gill delivered a sound performance with a gritty century off 140 balls while Rishabh Pant stood unbeaten with a 65-run stand. The clinical partnership set the tone for India as they ended day one on a high.

England Manage To Scalp Three Wickets In Day One

Even though Ben Stokes made the ideal decision to bowl first, things substantially pivoted as the bowlers could not deliver up to expectations. The green conditions looked like it would turn to their favour, but the Indian side withstood the pressure very well.

England skipper Ben Stokes was clinical with the ball as he picked up two timely wickets in day one. He sent Yashasvi Jaiswal to the cleaners with a ripper of a delivery to rattle his stumps. Stokes went on to spoil the debut of Sai Sudharsan as he was sent packing after a four-ball duck.