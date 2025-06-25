Shubman Gill's Poor Captaincy Made Every Indian Miss Virat Kohli After Heartbreaking Loss During 1st Test at Headingley

England vs India: "For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there!" Speaks volume of captain Kohli's intent to win matches. Also, he said these words back in 2021 in the same country, at Lord's to be precise. That is how Kohli was, he wore his attitude on his sleeve and made every Indian feel proud. His aggression, on most occasion, rubbed off on his teammates and at times - even the crowd.

And hence, he was truly missed at Headingley - the aggression and the power to motivate.

‘Captain’ Gill Failed And How…

After having a dream start on his captaincy debut with the bat, Gill's inexperienced style of leadership was exposed on the final day at Leeds. On most occasions, he looked clueless. I know it is unfair to be critical about Gill as it was his captaincy debut, but such are the stakes in India when it comes to cricket.

Another thing that was noticed during Gill's captaincy was that he was following the ball. Also, Gill was too defensive in his field settings on the final day where he did not allow pressure to build on the English batters where they were forced to take risks.

'We dropped catches and our lower-order didn't contribute enough'

"I think it was a brilliant Test match. We had our chances, we dropped catches and our lower-order didn't contribute enough, but proud of the team and overall a good effort. Yesterday we were thinking we were going to get around 430 and declare. Unfortunately, our last 6 wickets scored only around 20-25 runs which is never a good sign," he said.