Shubman Gill Visibly Angry at Rishabh Pant Over His Dismissal at Edgbaston; Video Goes Viral

India vs England: Captain Shubman Gill rose to the occasion playing the captain's knock to perfection against England during the opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. Gill remained unbeaten on 114* at stumps on Day 1 putting India in a stable position. Gill was calm and poised throughout his stay in the middle, but there was an instance when he too seemed to have lost his cool. It happened when Rishabh Pant perished. Gill was not happy with Pant's mode of dismissal it seemed.

Pant was well-set on 25 when he wanted to take Shoaib Bashir down. He stepped down the track and hit the ball only to be caught in the deep by Zak Crawley. Here is the clip where you can see Gill's reaction.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Pant's dismissal did not upset Gill's rhythm as he continued to collect runs. Gill along with Ravindra Jadeja will start on Day 2 at 310 for five. The first session would be critical for both sides. For India, they will look to ensure they do not lose too many wickets in the first session, while England will eye the exact opposite. The pitch has been a good one for batting on Day and it seems the track will be a batter's paradise on the second day as well.

Earlier in the day, England put India into bat after winning the toss. India lost KL Rahul early for two runs, but then Yashashvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair held fort and stitched a crucial 80-run stand to get the innings back on track.