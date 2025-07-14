'Slope Hai Na...': Jasprit Bumrah's Abuse Caught on Stump Mic During Lord's Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: With the Test match on the line, things got a little heated up in the middle on Sunday during the third Test at Lord's. Seeking early wickets, Indian pacers were bowling full tilt. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, realising the occasion was all pumped up. In fact, in one of the instances in the day, Bumrah was heard referring to the umpire's call in an abusive tone after Mohammed Siraj trapped Zak Crawley and wanted to use the DRS.

While the discussion over should the DRS be taken or not was transpiring, Bumrah was heard saying, "Slope se na, be****hod umpire's call ata hai".

Here is the clip that has now gone viral on social space.

Meanwhile, as the fifth and final day of the game beckons - it promises to be a cracking day of Test cricket as both sides have a solid chance of winning and taking a series lead.

Can India Take Series Lead at Lord's?

India have a very good chance of taking the series-lead by winning the 3rd Test at Lord's, but certainly - it will not be easy. The Shubman Gill-led side need 135 runs to win, while all Ben Stokes and Co. need six wickets. The first hour on the fifth and final day would be crucial for both sides. India would hope they keep their wickets intact. That will not be easy on a pitch that is having variable bounce.

England would also feel confident about their chances of winning. In fact, from an Englisjh point of view, it would be interesting to see Shoaib Bashir rolls his arms over or not.

