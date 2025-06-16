ENG vs IND: Star India Players Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, And Others On Cusp of Unique Milestones Ahead Of England Series

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in a five-match Test series, starting from June 20th, at Headingley.

Team India's Tour Of England Will Begin From June 20th

The first Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds, from June 20th. The second match of the series will take place at Edgbaston from July 2nd. The iconic Lord's in London will host the third match of the series from July 10th.

The fourth match of the series is scheduled to take place from July 23rd, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The fifth and final match of the series will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, from July 31st.

The five-match series between the Three Lions and India will also mark the beginning of the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship.

Milestones Indian Players Are Chasing In Upcoming England Series

Before the start of the series, top Indian players are aiming to achieve elusive milestones.

Team India's newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill is just 107 runs away from touching the 2000-run mark in his Test career. The 25-year-old has scored 1893 runs after playing 32 red-ball matches at an average of 35.05.

Meanwhile, Indian batter KL Rahul has played 58 Test matches and 101 innings, scoring 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 and a strike rate of 52.80. The 33-year-old needs just 435 runs to cross the 9000 international run mark.

Currently, KL Rahul has played 215 international matches for India, scoring 8565 runs at an average of 39.10.

The middle-order batter had played 13 Test matches and 24 innings against England in the long format, scoring 955 runs at an average of 39.79.

Top India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also 309 runs behind the 7000 international run mark. Jadeja has played 258 international matches, scoring 6691 runs at an average of 32.32. After the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from red-ball cricket, Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most experienced players in the squad.