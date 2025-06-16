Ricky Ponting Delivers Ultimate Praise For Aiden Markram After WTC Final Heroics: 'To Be Able To Stand Up And Perform...'

Aiden Markram turned on the heat when it mattered the most. The South African opener's 8th Test century helped the Proteas to beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Ricky Ponting Showers Praise On Aiden Markram For WTC Final Heroics

Defending champions Australia arrived at the game as the ultimate favourites, as their habit of churning out match-winning displays in ICC finals had been fresh in everyone's mind. Pat Cummins' side defeated India in the last WTC final, and they hoped to replicate their success this time around. But Aiden Markram had some other plans. Despite losing two partners in Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder in quick succession, the 30-year-old forged a 147-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma, which ultimately dictated the course of the game.

Ricky Ponting himself had a champion mentality during his tenure and the former Australian captain heaped praises on Markram for his sensational innings. He said to ICC Digital, “To be able to stand up and perform like that when your team needs you the most is what reputations are made of. I think everyone's always known how good a player Aiden Markram was.

“And I must admit, a couple of years ago when South Africa toured Australia, I couldn't believe that Aiden Markram wasn't in that touring squad at all. He didn't even make the squad."

Aiden Markram Delivers When It Mattered The Most