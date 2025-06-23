ENG vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Somersault Celebration After His Blitz Century At Headingley Test, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

England vs India: Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hammered a blitzkrieg century on Day 4 of the Headingley Test, on Monday, June 23rd.

Soon after the 27-year-old slammed his eighth Test century, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wanted Rishabh Pant to celebrate it by doing a somersault flip. However, Pant replied to him, saying that he will do it next time. The video of the heartfelt moment between Gavaskar and Pant has now gone viral on the internet.

Measured Celebration From Rishabh Pant After Scoring Twin Century At Headingley Test

In the fourth ball of the 70th over, Rishabh Pant took a single to complete another milestone in his Test career. The keeper-batter completed his twin centuries in the first Test match against England in Leeds. Unlike the hundred in the first inning, Pant's celebration this time was a lot measured. He took off the helmet and went to hug his partner on the other end, KL Raul. However, it was Sunil Gavaskar, who was once Pant's critic, who wanted him to do another somersault; however, Pant said next time by doing a hand gesture.

Rishabh Pant Joins Elusive Featuring Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, And Others

With his twin century, Rishabh Pant joined an elite list of players, featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Hazare, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid, to score a century in each innings of a Test for Team India.

The 27-year-old also became the first Indian batter to achieve the feat in England.

Rishabh Pant's knock in the second inning of the Headingley Test came to an end in the 72nd over, when English spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed him for 118 runs from 140 balls. Pant hammered 15 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 84.29 during his time on the crease.