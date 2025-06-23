IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Secures Historic Twin Hundreds In Headingley, Becomes 2nd Keeper To Join Exclusive Record Club

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

Rishabh Pant has somersaulted his way into the league of legends with his performance. After a fine century in the first innings, the Indian vice captain has sealed another ton on day four of the Headingley Test. Pant raced for a single to attain the century in 129 balls and put pressure on England. His blend of cautious and unorthodox approach has paid off well for Team India. The southpaw has been a blessing for the side in the series opener match-up with his entertaining knocks to keep the spice alive in the match-up.

Rishabh Pant Electrifies Crowd Once Again With Twin Tons At Headingley Test

Rishabh Pant took his chances against England's pace battery and rattled it's spin to score twin hundreds at Headingley. The Indian southpaw stumper has proved his worth with his immaculate showcase in Leeds to put India in a favourable position. With pressure being lodged after skipper Shubman Gill's dismissal, Pant stood as Team India's crisis man once again with a fine partnership alongside KL Rahul in the second innings.

After racing between the stumps for a single, Rishabh Pant has attained an exclusive feat which stalwarts like MS Dhoni have never secured. The southpaw cricketer has joined Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower to become the second-only wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to score a ton in both innings of a Test match. Flower had secured the accomplishment back in 2001 against South Africa at Harare.

After all the criticism received in the IPL 2025 season, Rishabh Pant showcased his bewitching brilliance and has kept the fans on the edge of their seats at Leeds.

Pant-Astic Innings From Rishabh Displays His Dominance In Red-Ball Cricket

Fans watching the second innings at day four witnessed pure magic from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The opener-vice captain duo delivered when Team India needed the most. KL and Pant forged a clinical partnership which was filled with timely defensive stroke play from Rahul and some high-risk approach from Rishabh whenever possible.