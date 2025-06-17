ENG vs IND: Team India Arrive In Leeds For Series Opener In Headingley, Shubman Gill-led Men In Blue Spotted Leaving Train Station

ENG vs IND: The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Leeds after undergoing rigorous training sessions and competing in the Intra-Squad match. After completing their training in Beckenham, the Indian side arrived in Leeds via train. The entire squad and coaching staff were seen leaving the train station premises. Team India would lock horns against England at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Headingley, and they arrived three days before the scheduled competition.

Team India Arrives In Leeds Via Train

Team India would kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with an away series in England. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the Men in Blue would take on the Ben Stokes-led side to commence their red-ball campaign. Expect it to be a high-stakes competition as a fresh leadership unit takes charge of the Men in Blue, marking the dawn of a new era.

Ahead of the first test match, the Indian Cricket contingent has touched down in Leeds. In a video shared by Star Sports on social media, Team India skipper Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Vice Captain Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, fielding coach T. Dilip, Karun Nair, Arshdeep Singh and many more were spotted leaving the railway station. The Indian squad reached their destination via train.

Harshit Rana Stays Back, Joins Squad As Cover

Multiple reports have suggested that pacer Harshit Rana, who was in England as a part of the India A tour of England, has been told to stay back. He was also seen at the station alongside the rest of the team. As per Star Sports, the Delhi pacer was drafted into India's Test squad for the England series. However, he hasn't been officially named a member, as he has been brought in as cover.