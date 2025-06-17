'I'll Go With The Youngster': Former Indian Coach Ravi Shastri Picks His Choice For Number 3 Spot Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series

There is much excitement around the Indian Cricket Team as the squad is currently in England and are all set to play a five match Test series. The squad in England will be led by Shubman Gill as he was recently appointed as the Test captain of India in the red ball format. The Indian Cricket Team is currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and now a young team has travelled to England. As the series is about to start, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has shared his opinion on who should bat at no.3 for India in the lineup.

Sai Sudharsan To Take Number 3 Spot?

Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri was recently speaking on the ICC Review. During the chat, the former Indian coach stated that he believes KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal should open the batting for India with youngster Sai Sudharsan taking the number 3 spot.

“It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be KL. Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He's the most experienced of the batsmen. He opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So, I would hope for him to open the innings. Three, I'll go with the youngster, Sai Sudarshan. Whatever I've seen of him, he's very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour,” said Ravi Shastri on the ICC Review.

Young Indian Team Looking To Cause Upset In England