ENG vs IND: Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Registers New Career Milestone On Test Captaincy Debut At Headingley Test

India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field on Day 1 at Headingle Test against England | Image: AP

England vs India: India Test captain Shubman Gill displayed a stupendous performance on his red-ball captaincy debut in the first Test match against England at Headingley in Leeds.

Shubman Gill also registered a new career milestone on Saturday, with his 147-run knock against England in the Headingley Test, on Saturday, June 21st.

Team India Achieves New Career Landmark At Headingley

The 25-year-old registered his highest score in his Test career, with a blitz knock against the Three Lions in Leeds.

Shubman Gill's 147-run knock came to an end in the 102nd over after being removed by English spinner Shoaib Bashir.

The Team India captain made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia. Following that, Shubman Gill has played 33 Test matches and 60 innings, scoring 2040 runs at an average of 37.09, and a strike rate of 60.25. The youngster has hammered seven fifties and six centuries in his Test career.

Shubman Gill was named the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team before the start of the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The 25-year-old was handed over the responsibilities after Rohit Sharma's Test earlier in May.

India Post 454/7 At Lunch On Day 02 Against England

Team India had dominated England at the Headingley Test from the start. It was Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 runs from 159 balls) and KL Rahul's (42 runs from 78 balls) 91-run opening stand that gave India a kick start on Day 01. Later, Shubman Gill (147 runs from 227 balls) and Rishabh Pant (134 runs from 178 balls) took things into their hand and led Team India's batting lineup. Pant and Gill have solidified a 209-run partnership to grind the English bowlers.