IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's Commanding Ton Guides India To 310/5 At Stumps On Day One Against England

India's captain Shubman Gill bats on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Team India soared through the final session on day one of the Edgbaston Test after Yashasvi Jasiwal and skipper Shubman Gill displayed ultimate composure against England on day one of the Edgbaston Test. Opener Jaiswal delivered a record-breaking 87 while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten and also scored a ton at stumps. Team India were 310/5 at stumps on day one at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

England managed to jolt India after they picked up key wickets of opener KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The Englishmen had a good outing with the ball, but Team India managed to stand tall by posting 300+ runs on the scoreboard.

Centurion Shubman Gill, Jadeja Help India Reach 310/5 At Stumps

Opener Yashasvi Jasiwal opened Team India's innings with intent after they were put in to bat early on. The 23-year-old built firm partnerships with Karun Nair and Shubman Gill, scoring a 107-ball 87. His knock also included 13 boundaries. Nair also put a firm approach with the bat before being dismissed at 31 runs.

Team India captain Shubman Gill took care of the rest as he stood in command for the side until stumps at day one. Vice Captain Shubman Gill scored a 42-ball 25, while all-rounder Nitish Reddy faltered at just one.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja firmly delivered in the final session to put India ahead as they remained unbeaten at stumps. The Gill-Jadeja duo troubled the English bowlers with their batting approach, bringing out timely shots to help India elevate on day one. Jadeja scored a 67-ball 41 and will continue to bat in day two alongside the Indian skipper.

England Bagged Wickets On Time, But India Still Stood Strong

While Team India powered through firmly, England picked up some timely wickets to shake the tourists' momentum from time to time. A couple of centurions from the previous test match at Headingley were effectively restricted as opener KL Rahul was dismissed at just two runs. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant was also tamed at 25, giving England a big breather as the wicketkeeper-batter smashed twin centuries in the first test match.

Karun Nair brought some balance to the side with his 50-ball 31, which included five boundaries.