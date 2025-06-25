Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled For Dancing Shamelessly After Dropping Four Catches During Leeds Test | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 25 June 2025 at 11:26 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled For Dancing Shamelessly After Dropping Four Catches During Leeds Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is facing the wrath on social space for dancing after dropping multiple catches at Leeds.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Jaiswal Catch Drop (L), Jaiswal Dancing (R)
Jaiswal Catch Drop (L), Jaiswal Dancing (R) | Image: @Da___Engineer Screengrab/@divyang_7

England vs India: England were too good when it mattered the most and hence won the game by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead. India had their chances, as captain Shubman Gill mentioned dropped catches hurt them. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is a terrific fielder - was the culprit, as he dropped more than one catch. What happened later was strange as Jaiswal was spotted grooving to some music played at Headingley. In the viral video, Jaiswal was seen placed in the long-on. 

ALSO READ: 'Hopefully...': Team India 'Not Test Class' Quips Sunil Gavaskar

The cameras caught Jaiswal dancing and the clip also surfaced on social space. Once fans saw Jaiswal dancing after dropping catches, they found it hard to digest and hence started roasting the opener. Here is how Jaiswal faced the ire. 

Jaiswal Trolled Brutally

Jaiswal found some support from veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The ace spinner revealed that the Dukes ball is heavier and difficult to adjust to. 

Jaiswal Shines With Bat

England is not the most friendly places for batters but Jaiswal showed class and solid temperament as he came up with the heroics with the bat in the first innings of the Test. Jaiswal hit 101 to put India in a position of strength. 

ALSO READ: Gill's Poor Captaincy Made Every Indian Miss Kohli After Loss at Leeds

Spotlight would be on Jaiswal in the second Test after his poor fielding effort. He would like to improve his catching in the next few days. 

Published 25 June 2025 at 11:10 IST