ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Harry Brook's England Take On Aiden Markram's South Africa In The 3rd T20I

Harry Brook's England are all set to take on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the third and the final T20I of the series. England are in red-hot form and they scored over 300 runs in the second T20I of the series. The series is tied with both teams winning one match each and the third T20I will decide the series.

In their last T20I series outing, Australia had defeated South Africa by a margin of 2-1. Rain is predicted to play spoilsport in the final T20I. This is the last match of South Africa's tour to England and the Proteas will like to close it with a series win.

When will the third T20I between England and South Africa be played?

The third ENG vs SA T20I will be played on September 14, 2025

Where is the third ODI between England and South Africa being played?

The third T20I of the England vs South Africa series will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

When will the third T20I between England and South Africa start?

The third ENG vs SA T20I will start at 7 PM IST

How to watch the third England vs South Africa T20I live on TV in India?

The third ENG vs SA T20I will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels

Where to live stream the third England vs South Africa T20I in India?

The third ENG vs SA T20I can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app

England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Squads

England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Luke Wood