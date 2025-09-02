Updated 2 September 2025 at 12:59 IST
ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 1st One Day International Match
England and South Africa are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series. Harry Brook will be leading the English side in this three-match series
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Harry Brook's England are all set to lock horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in a three-match ODI series. South Africa are currently high on confidence as they recently defeated Australia in their own backyard by a margin of 2-1. England, on the other hand, have played a lot of Test cricket this year and the series against South Africa will be a chance for them to test their prowess in white-ball cricket.
Just like South Africa, England too had locked horns with the West Indies in a three-match ODI series earlier this year in June. England had comfortably beaten the West Indies by 3-0 and they'll now look to carry the momentum ahead in the match and the series that they are scheduled to play against South Africa.
ALSO READ | South Africa Tour England 2025: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures, Timings And Live Streaming Details
Here's everything you need to know about the England vs South Africa 1st ODI:
When will the first ODI between England and South Africa be played?
- The first ENG vs SA ODI will be played on September 2, 2025.
Where is the first ODI between England and South Africa being played?
- The opening game of England vs South Africa series will be played at Headingley, Leeds.
When will the first ODI between England and South Africa start?
- The first ENG vs SA ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST.
How to watch the first England vs South Africa ODI live on TV in India?
- The first ENG vs SA ODI will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.
Where to live stream the first England vs South Africa ODI in India?
- The first ENG vs SA ODI can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app.
ALSO READ | Punjab Kings Star Recalled In Australia's T20I Squad, Mitchell Marsh-Led Side To Take On New Zealand In Three-Match Series
What are the squads for the first England vs South Africa game?
- England ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk)
- South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 12:59 IST