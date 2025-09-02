ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 1st One Day International Match

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Harry Brook's England are all set to lock horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in a three-match ODI series. South Africa are currently high on confidence as they recently defeated Australia in their own backyard by a margin of 2-1. England, on the other hand, have played a lot of Test cricket this year and the series against South Africa will be a chance for them to test their prowess in white-ball cricket.

Just like South Africa, England too had locked horns with the West Indies in a three-match ODI series earlier this year in June. England had comfortably beaten the West Indies by 3-0 and they'll now look to carry the momentum ahead in the match and the series that they are scheduled to play against South Africa.

Here's everything you need to know about the England vs South Africa 1st ODI:

When will the first ODI between England and South Africa be played?

The first ENG vs SA ODI will be played on September 2, 2025.

Where is the first ODI between England and South Africa being played?

The opening game of England vs South Africa series will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

When will the first ODI between England and South Africa start?

The first ENG vs SA ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST.

How to watch the first England vs South Africa ODI live on TV in India?

The first ENG vs SA ODI will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.

Where to live stream the first England vs South Africa ODI in India?

The first ENG vs SA ODI can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app.

What are the squads for the first England vs South Africa game?