ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 2nd One Day International Match

England and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each other in the second One Day International (ODI) of the series. The Harry Brook-led English side is looking to regroup after being outplayed in the first ODI. South Africa, on the other hand, have been at their dominant best lately. The Proteas have arrived in England after beating Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded AUS vs SA ODI series. South Africa registered their biggest win (in terms of balls remaining) against England in the first ODI.

South Africa defeated England by 7 wickets in the first ODI. England crumbled against the Proteas' bowling lineup and set them a target of 132 runs. Courtesy of Aiden Markram (86* off 55 balls) and Ryan Rickelton's (31 runs off 59 balls) heroics, South Africa chased down the total in 20-odd overs.

Here's everything you need to know about the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI:

When will the second ODI between England and South Africa be played?

The second ENG vs SA ODI will be played on September 2, 2025.

Where is the second ODI between England and South Africa being played?

The second One Day International of the England vs South Africa series will be played at Lord's, London.

When will the second ODI between England and South Africa start?

The second ENG vs SA ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST.

How to watch the second England vs South Africa ODI live on TV in India?

The second ENG vs SA ODI will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.

Where to live stream the second England vs South Africa ODI in India?

The second ENG vs SA ODI can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app.

What are the squads for the second England vs South Africa ODI?