ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 3rd One Day International Match
South Africa currently lead the ENG vs SA series 2-0. South Africa had defeated England by 5 runs in the second ODI that was played at the 'Home of Cricket' aka Lord's
South Africa have continued their dominance in the One Day Internationals. After beating Australia, in Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, the Proteas have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 with the final ODI still left to play. Harry Brook's English team have their backs against the wall and their only option is to win the third and the final ODI of the series. South Africa have dominated England so far in the three-match series and they look like firm favourites to clean sweep the Proteas.
Here's everything you need to know about the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI
When will the third ODI between England and South Africa be played?
- The third ENG vs SA ODI will be played on September 7, 2025
Where is the third ODI between England and South Africa being played?
- The third One Day International of the England vs South Africa series will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton
When will the third ODI between England and South Africa start?
- The third ENG vs SA ODI will start at 3:30 PM IST
How to watch the third England vs South Africa ODI live on TV in India?
- The third ENG vs SA ODI will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels
Where to live stream the third England vs South Africa ODI in India?
- The third ENG vs SA ODI can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app
What are the squads for the third England vs South Africa ODI?
- South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada
- England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton
