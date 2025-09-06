Updated 6 September 2025 at 12:32 IST
Team India Kickstart Preparations For Asia Cup 2025, BCCI Share BTS Images Of The 'Men In Blue' Going Through The Hard Grind
India will start their Asia Cup campaign on September 10, 2025. The 'men in blue' will play their first game against the United Arab Emirates in The Dubai International Stadium
2 min read
T20 World Champions, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is all set to embark on a new journey. The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be a dress rehearsal for the 'Men in Blue' for the World T20 that is scheduled to be played next year. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024 that Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will play a multi-nation tournament. Shubman Gill will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the continental tournament.
India Kickstart Preparations For Asia Cup 2025
There has been a lot of debate about India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. India's T20I team had been a settled unit so far with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma doing extremely well as the top four. Shubman Gill's inclusion and his appointment as the vice-captain of the T20I team casts a shadow of doubt on the futures of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.
While there has been no official confirmation regarding Shubman Gill's batting position, he is best suited for the top three and either Tilak Varma or Sanju Samson will have to make way in the eleven for India's T20I vice-captain. India have already reached the United Arab Emirates and they have started their preparations for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared behind the scenes images of India's first under-lights practice session.
India's Schedule For Asia Cup 2025 (Group Stage Matches)
- September 10: India vs UAE in Dubai
- September 14: India vs Pakistan in Dubai
- September 19: India vs Oman in Abu Dhabi
India Look To Continue Their Domination In Asia Cup
Under Suryakumar Yadav, India haven't lost a T20I series after their triumph in the World T20. The Asia Cup will be a perfect opportunity for the Indian cricket team to test their prowess as an unit. India will play two out of their three group stage games in Dubai. The players of the Indian cricket team are familiar with the conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The 'Men in Blue' have played nine matches on this venue, have won 5 games, and have lost four.
