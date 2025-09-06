Team India Kickstart Preparations For Asia Cup 2025, BCCI Share BTS Images Of The 'Men In Blue' Going Through The Hard Grind

T20 World Champions, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is all set to embark on a new journey. The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be a dress rehearsal for the 'Men in Blue' for the World T20 that is scheduled to be played next year. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024 that Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will play a multi-nation tournament. Shubman Gill will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the continental tournament.

India Kickstart Preparations For Asia Cup 2025

There has been a lot of debate about India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. India's T20I team had been a settled unit so far with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma doing extremely well as the top four. Shubman Gill's inclusion and his appointment as the vice-captain of the T20I team casts a shadow of doubt on the futures of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Shubman Gill's batting position, he is best suited for the top three and either Tilak Varma or Sanju Samson will have to make way in the eleven for India's T20I vice-captain. India have already reached the United Arab Emirates and they have started their preparations for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared behind the scenes images of India's first under-lights practice session.

India's Schedule For Asia Cup 2025 (Group Stage Matches)

September 10: India vs UAE in Dubai

India vs UAE in Dubai September 14: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

India vs Pakistan in Dubai September 19: India vs Oman in Abu Dhabi

India Look To Continue Their Domination In Asia Cup