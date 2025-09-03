Rajat Patidar Follows Virat Kohli, Breaks Silence on RCB Stampede Tragedy: 'We Stand With You'

RCB Stampede Tragedy: Months after the tragic incident, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar broke silence on it with a emotional message for fans. Claiming that every time he walks out for RCB he does it with passion, Patidar thanked their fans for standing with the franchise at a very bad time. He also said that by uniting with each other, they will find strength again.

‘We’ll find our strength again’

“Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you. From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too. You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again," Patidar said in a video posted by RCB.

RCB Clinch Maiden Title

The 17-year long wait ended when Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru went onto clinch their maiden IPL title in 2025. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the summit clash. Kohli and Patidar played significant roles throughout the campaign. Things turned ugly when the side reached Bengaluru and wanted a trophy celebration at the Chinnaswamy stadium.