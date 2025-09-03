Updated 3 September 2025 at 14:14 IST
Rajat Patidar Follows Virat Kohli, Breaks Silence on RCB Stampede Tragedy: 'We Stand With You'
RCB Stampede Tragedy: Minutes after Virat Kohli's emotional message was made public, RCB captain Rajat Patidar also broke silence on the tragedy that took place on June 4.
RCB Stampede Tragedy: Months after the tragic incident, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar broke silence on it with a emotional message for fans. Claiming that every time he walks out for RCB he does it with passion, Patidar thanked their fans for standing with the franchise at a very bad time. He also said that by uniting with each other, they will find strength again.
‘We’ll find our strength again’
“Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you. From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too. You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again," Patidar said in a video posted by RCB.
RCB Clinch Maiden Title
The 17-year long wait ended when Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru went onto clinch their maiden IPL title in 2025. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the summit clash. Kohli and Patidar played significant roles throughout the campaign. Things turned ugly when the side reached Bengaluru and wanted a trophy celebration at the Chinnaswamy stadium.
Fans turned up in huge numbers to watch their heroes, but unfortunately, the security could not control the rush outside the stadium and there was a stampede in which lives were lost.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 14:05 IST