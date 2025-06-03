ENG vs WI 3rd ODI: England Cricket Team Pedal Their Way to The Oval After Road Closures In London, Players Arrive On Bicycles

Updated 3 June 2025 at 18:34 IST
The England National Cricket Team took an innovative approach to arrive at The Oval for the 3rd ODI match against West Indies. They opted for Bicycles instead of their usual team bus after road closures disrupted the traffic flow around London. The England players got creative as they pedalled their way to The Oval in Kennington for the match. On the other hand, the West Indies Cricket Squad suffered a delay on their arrival as they were caught in road congestion. It caused a delay to the start of the match as well.
After securing two consecutive wins in ODIs, England Cricket has been on a roll under Harry Brook's captaincy. Two banger finishes have enhanced the excitement for the final game as the hosts aim to cap off the ODI series on a high. On the other hand, the visiting West Indies side is now playing for dignity as they aim for a win in the 3rd ODI match. However, London was affected by road closures, which affected the arrival of both sides.
Road closures in London had affected the England National Cricket Team's arrival at The Oval in Kennington. As a result, the players ditched their regular mode of transport to arrive at the venue, as players were seen arriving on bicycles. The ECB had also shared a video on the host team players' arrival on social media.
Also Read: RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony Gets Underway Ahead of The Bengaluru vs Punjab Game As Weather Remains 'Unpredictable' In Ahmedabad
While England Cricket rode on bicycles, West Indies failed to arrive on time after they were stuck in a traffic jam due to road closures. The team bus got stuck in traffic north of the river, prompting a delay to the start of the match.
"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed. Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play," the ECB said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Speaking of the match-up, England has won the toss and skipper Harry Brook has opted to bowl first. No overs were lost despite the delay due to players' arrival, but the weather could play a role in shortening the match. Whether or not the match gets affected is yet to be seen.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 3 June 2025 at 18:30 IST