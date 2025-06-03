ENG vs WI 3rd ODI: England Cricket Team Pedal Their Way to The Oval After Road Closures In London, Players Arrive On Bicycles

The England National Cricket Team took an innovative approach to arrive at The Oval for the 3rd ODI match against West Indies. They opted for Bicycles instead of their usual team bus after road closures disrupted the traffic flow around London. The England players got creative as they pedalled their way to The Oval in Kennington for the match. On the other hand, the West Indies Cricket Squad suffered a delay on their arrival as they were caught in road congestion. It caused a delay to the start of the match as well.

England Players Arrive On Bicycles At The Oval

After securing two consecutive wins in ODIs, England Cricket has been on a roll under Harry Brook's captaincy. Two banger finishes have enhanced the excitement for the final game as the hosts aim to cap off the ODI series on a high. On the other hand, the visiting West Indies side is now playing for dignity as they aim for a win in the 3rd ODI match. However, London was affected by road closures, which affected the arrival of both sides.

Road closures in London had affected the England National Cricket Team's arrival at The Oval in Kennington. As a result, the players ditched their regular mode of transport to arrive at the venue, as players were seen arriving on bicycles. The ECB had also shared a video on the host team players' arrival on social media.

West Indies' Delayed Arrival Prompts Delay To Match Start Time

While England Cricket rode on bicycles, West Indies failed to arrive on time after they were stuck in a traffic jam due to road closures. The team bus got stuck in traffic north of the river, prompting a delay to the start of the match.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed. Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play," the ECB said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.