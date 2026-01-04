England And Australia Cricketers Salute Bondi Beach Attack Heroes With A Heartfelt Tribute Ahead Of 5th Test In Sydney

An emotional moment unfolded on day one of the Sydney Test when both England and Australian cricketers paid tributes to the Bondi Beach terror attack victims and first responders ahead of the 5th Ashes match. 15 people were killed during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on the night of December 14.

Bondi Beach Attack Heroes Received A Grand Welcome In Sydney

Both English and Aussie players formed a guard of honour to welcome victims of the shootings, first responders and community members. Ahmed al Ahmed, who disarmed two gunmen, received a massive applause from the Sydney crowd alongside Chaya Dadon, who was shot in the leg while shielding two young children from gunfire at that moment.

The SCG announcer said, “Thank you everybody, thank you for sharing our gratitude for the incredible service that these individuals and many others provided.

“We thank you all for your continued care for our community in response to this tragedy. Thank you.”

Doctors from the Royal Prince Alfred and St Vincent’s hospitals and members of the police forces were also present on this occasion. They shook hands with each of the cricketers, which further added an emotional tone to the moment.

England Took Charge in Sydney

Coming to the match, England took command on an eventful first day in Sydney. A rain-curtailed day saw the English batters dominate in front of a toothless Aussie bowling lineup. Despite losing three quick wickets on a bounce, the visitors didn't panic as Joe Root and Harry Brook led them to a commanidng position.

