Mustafizur Rahman's Exit From KKR Prompts Bangladesh To Take Huge IPL Decision
Amid India and Bangladesh's strained relationship, the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad.
India's strained relationship with Bangladesh has taken a new direction after the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. KKR bought the Bangladeshi pacer for a whopping INR 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.
Bangladesh To Take major IPL Decision After Mustafizur Rahman Exits KKR
Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated sharply recently following the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu, in Mymensingh last month. His killing, along with multiple reports of violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, has further strained ties between the two nations.
In the aftermath of KKR releasing Mustafizur, Asif Nazrul, an advisor to the Bangladesh Ministry of Youth & Sports, stated that he has requested the government to stop broadcasting IPL in the country. He said, "I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.
“We will not accept any insult to Bangladesh cricket, cricketers or Bangladesh under any circumstances.”
The current scenario has also raised questions over Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The entire Bangladesh contingent is expected to arrive in India and is scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata, followed by a game in Mumbai.
Bangladesh To Request T20 World Cup Venue Relocation
There have been a lot of chatter regarding Bangladesh's refusal to play in India and Asif Nazrul further confirmed that he conveyed to the government and wants them to reconvene the entire matter to the ICC, demanding a change of relocation of their venues to Sri Lanka.
“I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC. The board should inform that where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup. I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka."
But with just more than a month left for the it will be hard to shift games from one location to another location.
