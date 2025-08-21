What is The Bronco Test? Gautam Gambhir And BCCI's New Rugby-Inspired Fitness Test Explained

Fitness has long been considered a key parameter for selection to the Indian cricket team, and the BCCI has regularly used the yo-yo test to determine the fitness levels of a player. However, current head coach Gautam Gambhir has pushed for the introduction of a new test - the Bronco Test.

The test is more commonly used for field sports like rugby, but it will be used in fitness tests along with the yo-yo test and the 2 kilometre time trial that currently form the basis of the fitness framework for Indian cricket.

But what exactly is the Bronco Test? Here's a look at what this test entails and how it could help aide the fitness regiment of Indian cricketers.

Explained - How The Bronco Test Works

As mentioned before, the test is more commonly used for field sports, with rugby players normally the ones who make most use of the test.

The test is simple enough in theory but tough to execute. Players will run shuttles between three markers - one marker is set at 20 metres, the other at 40 and the third one is at 60 metres.

A player starts by running 60 metres and back, then 40 metres and back and then 20 metres and back. This run constitutes one set - but the full test has 5 sets.

Therefore, players must run a total of 1200 metres in an up and down manner in as little time as possible without stopping in between.

A top level rugby player will look to complete the test in under 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Why Is Indian Cricket Bringing in This Test?

The test is used for field sports because games like rugby, football and the like often require directional changes to be made by athletes on a sudden basis.

However, it is worth noting that this can apply to the sport of cricket too - which is why Gambhir and Team India's strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux have pushed for its inclusion.