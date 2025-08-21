Veteran India Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Confirms Availability For Upcoming Ranji Trophy Season: Report

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara confirmed his availability for the upcoming 2025-2026 season of the Ranji Trophy, according to Cricbuzz.

An official from the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has confirmed the availability of Cheteshwar Pujara to Cricbuzz. The senior official said that it will be an advantage for Saurashtra as Pujara is an experienced player.

"He has signalled his readiness to play in the upcoming Ranji season. It is, of course, good news for us as his experience will be a big advantage for the team," the official said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Earlier, the West Zone selectors had ignored Cheteshwar Pujara for the Duleep Trophy, saying that they wanted to give more chances to the youngsters.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Stats In Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara is considered one of the stalwarts in Test cricket. The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2010. The veteran has played 103 Test matches and 176 innings, scoring 7195 runs at a strike rate of 44.36 and an average of 43.60. Pujara has smashed 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries in red-ball cricket for Team India.

The veteran played his last Test match for India in 2023, against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 37-year-old is a big name in first-class cricket. Pujara played 278 matches and 457 innings, amassing 21301 runs at an average of 51.82 and a strike rate of 51.06. He has scored 66 centuries and 81 half-centuries in first-class cricket.

In the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, Pujara played seven matches and scored 402 runs at an average of 40.2. He also had one century and a fifty in the previous season. Saurashtra's voyage in the Ranji Trophy 2024-2025 came to an end in the quarterfinals after conceding a defeat against Gujarat.

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 To Begin On October 15