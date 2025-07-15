Six Teams And 180 Players: Schedule For Cricket At LA Olympics 2028 Announced As India Eye New Sporting Honours At The Summer Games

LA Olympics 2028: After successfully organizing the World T20 partially in the United States of America last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is doing everything in its power to extend the boundaries of cricket and to turn it into a global sport. The US seems to have become the new favourite among all the sporting bodies across the globe. The FIFA Club World Cup was recently held in the US, and the Football World Cup too will be played there next year.

An Olympic medal is considered to be the pinnacle of sporting honours, and the Indian cricket team will look to fulfill this dream in the Los Angeles Olympics, which is scheduled to take place in 2028. It was previously reported that the LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee will organize the cricket matches at a purpose-built temporary venue.

Cricket At LA Olympics To Be Played From July 12, 2028

The gentleman's game will return to the Summer Games on July 12, 2028. The medal matches of the cricketing events will take place on July 20 and 29, 2028. Men's and women's teams of all the six participating nations will feature in this event, which will include a total of 180 players eyeing the iconic gold medal.

The matches will be played in the T20I format hosted by Fairgrounds Stadium in the city of Pomena, which is almost 50 km from Los Angeles. 'When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighbourhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy,' said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a statement.

Here's A Closer Look At The Format Of Cricket In LA Olympics 2028

Cricket returns to the Olympics after a span of 125 years, and it is expected to be a grand spectacle. Despite the competition starting on July 12, no matches have been planned for July 14 and 21. Since the matches will be played in T20 format, the schedule is expected to revolve around double-headers mostly.