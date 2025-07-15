Fan Asks For Water Bottle? Dhruv Jurel's Heartwarming Gesture During Lord's Test Goes Viral | WATCH

India vs England: It was heartbreak for Team India at Lord's as they lost the third Test by 22 runs. The loss meant England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The Test match was supremely eventful and the drama started when Rishabh Pant picked up a finger injury while trying to hold a Jasprit Bumrah delivery, and had to leave the field. Dhruv Jurel, the back-up keeper, donned the gloves. Jurel stole the limelight on the final day at Lord's with his gesture towards a fan. A fan asked Jurel, who was sitting near the ropes, for a water bottle.

The India wicketkeeper did not hesitate as he got up spontaneously and gave a water bottle to the fan. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Jurel plays the fourth Test. India captain Shubman Gill spoke about Pant's injury after the Lord's Test. Gill said that it is ‘no major injury’ and ‘he should be fine’. Pant, India's vice-captain, is the second-highest run-scorer in the series, with 425 in six innings at an average of 70.83.

Jurel did a good job behind the stump, barring a few lapses.

Who Start Favourites at Manchester?

Without a doubt, hosts England would start firm favourites after the well-fought win at Lord's. It would be interesting to see if England make any changes to their XI or not.

For the unversed, India has never won a Test match at Old Trafford and that is something they would like to breach, like they breached Edgbaston.