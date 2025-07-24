England Captain Ben Stokes Snags First Five-For in Eight Years, Outclasses Debutant Anshul Kamboj With Ease

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates the dismissal of India's Sai Sudharsan during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, Old Trafford Test: Ben Stokes, the English Test skipper, has claimed his first five-wicket haul in eight years, demonstrating his dominance with the ball. The England all-rounder has been putting in a tremendous effort in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy so far. His exceptional bowling skills came in clutch for the hosts as they managed to restrict Team India to a favourable score.

England Captain Ben Stokes Picks Up His First Five-For Since 2017

The England cricket team is in a favourable position in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. With a 2-1 lead over the Shubman Gill-led side, the hosts enter the Old Trafford test with a massive advantage. One win would help the Ben Stokes-led side secure a series triumph and strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Captain Ben Stokes has been in phenomenal shape and has been putting in a solid effort with the ball. The English all-rounder has kept workload management at bay and is delivering extended overs with the ball, and he has received plaudits from ace Indian fast bowler Siraj.

The England skipper has reached new heights at the Old Trafford test with the ball. At the fourth test match in Manchester, Ben Stokes picked up his first five-wicket haul after dismissing Indian debutant Anshul Kamboj. The last time Stokes picked a five-for was against the West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2017.

Ben Stokes has picked up the prized wickets of Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Ben Stokes to complete his first five-wicket haul in eight years.

England Restrict India To 358 Runs In Day Two At Old Trafford Test

The five-wicket haul from Captain Ben Stokes helped England Cricket big time. On day two of the Old Trafford Test, the Indian side came stumbling down against the Englishmen following the first session. The hosts picked up the prized wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in no time.

The returning Rishabh Pant also managed to pick up a few runs before eventually being dismissed.

In the lower order, Washington Sundar managed to score 27 runs, while Anshul Kamboj was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Jasprit Bumrah faced seven balls before Archer dismissed him via caught behind.