N Jagadeesan ‘Almost Certain’ To Replace Rishabh Pant On England Tour After Ishan Kishan’s Unavailability: Report

N Jagadeesan, the wicketkeeper-batter from Tamil Nadu, is expected to be on track to join the India squad in England. He is expected to step in as Rishabh Pant's replacement on the team before the fifth and final test match against England. The 29-year-old could play the backup role for Dhruv Jurel in the team in case of any injury.

N Jagadeesan Expected To Join Team India Ahead Of Fifth Test Match

In the fourth ball of the 68th over, Rishabh Pant copped a painful blow to his right foot from a yorker delivery by England's Chris Woakes. The Indian vice captain was trying for a premeditated reverse sweep, but it hit him on his foot.

The ball's gruesome impact caused swelling and some bleeding, prompting instant medical attention from the physios. Pant was retired hurt and was eventually taken off the field in an ambulance buggy.

Rishabh Pant's injury had left the team management and selectors scrambling for a replacement. They eventually decided to bring a 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Tamil Nadu.

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI selectors and team management have opted to call up N Jagadeesan, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, to be a part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England. He is expected to join the team ahead of the fifth test match between India and England at The Oval in Kennington.

The selectors and management were also looking to bring in Ishan Kishan, someone who has been a part of the India fold before. However, the 27-year-old was unavailable, so they selected N Jagadeesan for the job.

Rishabh Pant Comes Out To Bat Despite Foot Injury

Despite suffering an unfortunate injury to his foot, Rishabh Pant has joined Team India on day two of the Old Trafford Test against England. After Shardul Thakur was dismissed at 41 runs, the India vice-captain was seen coming down the stairs.