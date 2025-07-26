Joe Root Pushes For Team Success Over Individual Milestones In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: 'I Don't Play For That'

England's Joe Root acknowledge the fans as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford | Image: AP

Joe Root, England's premier Test batter, has kept the team's success in the ongoing Test series as his priority over personal success. Root attained multiple milestones on day three and has solidified his position as one of England's greatest in red-ball cricket.

But the English batter is not focused on the records and instead wants the team to secure the triumph over Team India.

Joe Root Concentrates on Series Win Rather Than Personal Milestones

England Cricket looked in phenomenal shape against Team India at the Old Trafford Test, courtesy of Joe Root's record-breaking innings, which helped them go miles ahead of their opposition.

The Indian side was desperate for wickets as Root unleashed carnage with his bat, raking up runs for his side.

After the stumps on the third day, Joe Root expressed that pushing the team towards a win was always his priority rather than chasing down personal milestones.

“It's obviously quite cool to be even spoken about in the same sentence as them. But for me, I don't play for that. You play to win games. Like I said, for it to be a crucial game in the series first to now be in a commanding position, it's just important that we follow through on that.

”We continue to keep playing as well as we have done for the first three days of this game," Joe Root said in a video shared on ecb.co.uk.

Joe Root Accomplished Legendary Feat Against Team India

Joe Root smashed century number 38 against the Indian cricket team at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The Englishman picked up a stunning 150-run knock and has already filed his position among the cricketing greats.

Root has secured the number two spot on the list of all-time leading run scorers in Test cricket. He has surpassed Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis, picking up 13409 runs.

The English batter now only trails behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 15921 runs in the longest format of the game.