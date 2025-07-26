'We Were On The Backfoot': Morne Morkel Highlights The Biggest Tactical Mistakes Made By Indian Bowlers On The Third Day Of Manchester Test

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's young Team India will have to smell the coffee and admit the fact that things aren't looking good for them in the ongoing fourth Test match that is being played in Manchester. The hosts of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, England, have already taken a hefty lead of 186 runs in the first innings, and they still have three more wickets to play with. England are already 2-1 up in the series and have nothing to lose at this point in time.

India can be given a benefit of doubt, considering the fact that they had a few injury issues to deal with ahead of the Manchester Test, and it left them with no choice but to make forced changes. Contrary to everything, the Indian bowlers did not use the conditions that were at their disposal in Manchester, and it has allowed Ben Stokes' England to race ahead in the match.

Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on India's Biggest Strategical Flaw

Shubman Gill, who is leading India for the first time in an overseas Test series, is currently under the scanner. After the end of Day 2's play, Gill was criticised by Ricky Ponting and Stuart Broad for his strategical planning. Ponting, in particular, criticized the Indian skipper for giving the new ball to debutant Anshul Kamboj.

Things went from bad to worse for the Indian cricket team on the third day of the Manchester Test. India bowling coach Morne Morkel reflected on the things that went wrong for the Indian bowlers and highlighted a major issue. "If you can't execute plans well, it looks like there is no plan at all. With just a little execution, we leak runs and then, you know, we all of a sudden get the run rate to 3.5," said the Indian bowling coach.

Fourth Day in Manchester to Decide the Fate of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

England will start proceedings on the fourth day of the Manchester Test with a lead of over 180 runs. Ben Stokes is currently batting on 77, and he will be eyeing the three-figure mark in order to try and bat India out of the game.