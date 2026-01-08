Updated 8 January 2026 at 14:23 IST
England Cricket Board Announces 'Thorough Review' Following Ashes Series Loss By Heavy 4-1 Margin
ECB CEO Richard Gould announced a thorough review after England’s 4-1 Ashes loss, probing planning, performance, and behaviour, with a focus on regaining the urn in 2027.
The England Cricket Board (ECB) will launch an investigation into the Ben Stokes-led side's recent lopsided defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Ashes Test series. The cricket board's CEO has expressed dismay over the result and the team's performance in the competition.
The England cricket team was left red-faced following their defeat in the Ashes 2025-26 series. In a series that has garnered all the attention due to its legacy and competitiveness, the Three Lions faltered against Australia, as the hosts secured a series win after winning the first three matches.
The Englishmen were criticised from all sides for their wobbly performance in the competition. While they managed to clinch a win in Melbourne, the Aussies reclaimed the urn with a significant 4-1 finish, casting dark clouds over the visiting side's performance in red-ball cricket.
ECB Launches Investigation Over England Team Following Recent Ashes Defeat
Richard Gould, chief executive officer of the England Cricket Board (ECB), issued a statement following England's heavy defeat in the Ashes 2025-26 series.
The ECB CEO expressed that the Ashes series kicked off with hope and anticipation but ended on a disappointing note as they failed to fulfil their ambition.
CEO Gould added that a thorough review of England's campaign is already underway, which will investigate their individual performance and behaviour. The tour's preparation and planning are also under the radar.
“We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027. A thorough review of the campaign is already underway.
"This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require," the ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.
England To Shift Gears In White-Ball Cricket For T20 World Cup
Following the Ashes setback, England Cricket will look to move on from the defeat and move ahead with their new challenge at hand. The Three Lions now head to Sri Lanka to kick off preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a white-ball series, starting with a three-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first ODI series will kick off on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
Published On: 8 January 2026 at 14:23 IST