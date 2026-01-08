Ruturaj Gaikwad Sends Huge Message To Selectors After New Zealand ODI Snub, Equals Huge Vijay Hazare Trophy Record

Ruturaj Gaikwad has continued to shatter records in domestic cricket. The swashbuckling right-handed batter was ignored by the selectors for the New Zealand ODI series despite having shown encouraging signs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shatters Another Vijay Hazare Trophy Record

Ruturaj brought up his 15th century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while playing against Goa and has entered an elite list. The Maharashtra star has now equalled the record of scoring the most number of hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Indian batter has joined another Maharashtra batter, Ankeet Bawane, on this elusive list.

Ruturaj arrived at the crease when his team was struggling after losing two wickets for just three runs. The CSK captain steadied the boat with his composed and elegant style and helped Maharashtra to finish with a respectable total of 249. He brought up his 15th VHT century in the process and went on a rampage mode with eight fours and six sixes. He ended up scoring 134 in just 131 balls.

While Bawne's tons have come in 101 matches, Gaikwad took just 59 matches to reach there. Now in seven matches, Gaikwad has made 413 runs at an average of 82.60, with two centuries and a fifty.

Gaikwad has already carved his niche in this limited-overs format and has now accumulated 20 centuries in this particular format in just 95 innings. He also got past 5000 runs in List A during the match. Gaikwad now boasts a sensational 58.83 average in List A, the highest among batters (batted at least 50 overs) in world cricket. He surpassed Michael Bevan, who registered an average of 57.86 in the same format.

Despite his heroics, Gaikwad was ignored for the ODI series, which attracted a lot of flak.

Most Vijay Hazare Trophy Hundreds