England Cricket Board Announces The Hundred Fixtures For 2026 Edition

The Hundred: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the fixtures of the upcoming The Hundred tournament on Tuesday.

The first of 34 matchdays will take place in south London at the Kia Oval on Tuesday 21 July, with the eight men's and women's teams all vying to reach The Hundred Final 25 days later on Sunday 16 August.

The opening day of the competition will see the two holders in action, with Sunrisers Leeds women's team kicking things off before MI London men's team rounds off the day in the second half of the double-header, the release said.

MI London's Sam Curran said: "We can't wait to get going again. The Hundred has got a bit of a new look this year, and that adds to the excitement. It's great for us to be starting our competition at home. We would love to continue the success we've had over the last few years. It's going to be a world-class competition, and we'll need to be at our best," as quoted by the ECB.

Sunrisers Leeds' Kate Cross said: "I'm really excited for us to be kicking off the competition this season. It reminds me of playing in the first-ever game at the Kia Oval in The Hundred back in 2021 and just how much it's all grown since then. It's always great to start a season as defending champions. We've obviously brought a few players back already, and we'll be looking to get off to a perfect start on 21 July."

Curran and Cross will find out more about their new teammates at The Hundred Auction, the UK's first major sporting auction, which will take place in London on March 11 and March 12.

The Hundred 2026 fixtures:

Tuesday 21 July

MI London v Sunrisers Leeds

Wednesday 22 July

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

Thursday 23 July

London Spirit v Manchester Super Giants

Friday 24 July

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Saturday 25 July

Sunrisers Leeds v Southern Brave

Welsh Fire v MI London

Sunday 26 July

Manchester Super Giants v Birmingham Phoenix

Trent Rockets v London Spirit

Monday 27 July

Southern Brave v MI London

Tuesday 28 July

Sunrisers Leeds v Manchester Super Giants

Wednesday 29 July

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets

MI London v London Spirit

Thursday 30 July

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix

Friday 31 July

Manchester Super Giants v Trent Rockets

Saturday 1 August

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire

London Spirit v Southern Brave

Sunday 2 August

Trent Rockets v Sunrisers Leeds

MI London v Manchester Super Giants

Monday 3 August

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Tuesday 4 August

Sunrisers Leeds v London Spirit

Wednesday 5 August

Manchester Super Giants v Welsh Fire

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Thursday 6 August

London Spirit v MI London

Friday 7 August

Birmingham Phoenix v Sunrisers Leeds

Saturday 8 August

MI London v Trent Rockets

Southern Brave v Manchester Super Giants

Sunday 9 August

Sunrisers Leeds v Welsh Fire

London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix

Monday 10 August

Trent Rockets v Southern Brave

Tuesday 11 August

Manchester Super Giants v Sunrisers Leeds

Wednesday 12 August

Welsh Fire v London Spirit

Birmingham Phoenix v MI London

Friday 14 August

The Hundred Eliminators