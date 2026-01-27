Updated 27 January 2026 at 19:57 IST
What Makes Abhishek Sharma Special? New Zealand Bowling Coach Reveals Intricate Details Ahead of 4th T20I
Abhishek Sharma has been in impeccable form and slammed a 14 ball 50 in the 3rd T20I match against New Zealand.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Abhishek Sharma has been India's flagbearer in the shortest format so far. The southpaw struck a 14-ball fifty in the 3rd T20I match, which propelled India to the series win against New Zealand. The Men In Blue are about to launch their T20 World Cup defence and ahead of the showpiece eventr Abhishek once again reminds every team of his capability.
New Zealand Bowling Coach Reveals Abhishek Sharma's Plans
India haven't lost a single T20I series since the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and they will enter the next edition of the tournament as undefeated. India's plan has been pretty simple: rely on Abhishek Sharma's power hitting and the rest will fall in line.
Ahead of the 4th T20I tie, New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram tried to decode Abhishek Sharma's plans.
During the pre-match press conference, he said, “The answer to that is simple: it is very difficult. “When you look at his strike rate, it’s hard, first, to identify any real weakness in his game, and then, secondly, to execute a plan against him. Execution is the hardest thing in cricket, whether you’re batting or bowling.”
Advertisement
Also Read: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Boycott Threat Sparks Huge Broadcasters' Reaction, Skipping India Game Likely To Invite Whopping 348 Cr Lawsuit | Report
Sanju Samson Conundrum For Team India
Ishan Kishan's emergence has made it difficult for Sansju Samson, who has not been in his best form. Samson has been Abhishek's preferred opening partner, but if he continues to take up the chances, Ishan does have a case. Tilak Varma's delayed return handed Samson a much-needed lifeline and he needs to justify his place in the remaining two matches.
Advertisement
Kishan was rewarded for his stupendous performance after he led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. He has already smashed a 32-ball 78 in the 2nd T20I and further impressed with an explosive 13-ball 28. India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 27 January 2026 at 19:57 IST