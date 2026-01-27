What Makes Abhishek Sharma Special? New Zealand Bowling Coach Reveals Intricate Details Ahead of 4th T20I

Abhishek Sharma has been India's flagbearer in the shortest format so far. The southpaw struck a 14-ball fifty in the 3rd T20I match, which propelled India to the series win against New Zealand. The Men In Blue are about to launch their T20 World Cup defence and ahead of the showpiece eventr Abhishek once again reminds every team of his capability.

New Zealand Bowling Coach Reveals Abhishek Sharma's Plans

India haven't lost a single T20I series since the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and they will enter the next edition of the tournament as undefeated. India's plan has been pretty simple: rely on Abhishek Sharma's power hitting and the rest will fall in line.

Ahead of the 4th T20I tie, New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram tried to decode Abhishek Sharma's plans.

During the pre-match press conference, he said, “The answer to that is simple: it is very difficult. “When you look at his strike rate, it’s hard, first, to identify any real weakness in his game, and then, secondly, to execute a plan against him. Execution is the hardest thing in cricket, whether you’re batting or bowling.”

Sanju Samson Conundrum For Team India

Ishan Kishan's emergence has made it difficult for Sansju Samson, who has not been in his best form. Samson has been Abhishek's preferred opening partner, but if he continues to take up the chances, Ishan does have a case. Tilak Varma's delayed return handed Samson a much-needed lifeline and he needs to justify his place in the remaining two matches.



