WATCH: England Give First Glimpse Of 'Bazball' Ahead Of IND vs ENG Headingley Test, Ben Stokes' Fiery Bouncer Leaves Joe Root Stunned

Updated 19 June 2025 at 14:19 IST
IND vs ENG 1st Test: The English summer starts on June 20, 2025, with the hosts locking horns with India in a five-match Test series. With the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle, Ben Stokes and Co. look all set to dominate a young Indian side in their own backyard. Time and again, England have been credited for changing the way in which Test cricket is being played and perceived all over the globe.
With Ben Stokes as the skipper of the English Test team and Brendon McCullum at the helm of cricketing affairs in England, the home side has devised a new method of playing Test cricket aggressively, which is known as 'Bazball'. England has been fairly successful with this method, and they have reaped some sweet rewards out of it. 'Bazball' takes the probability of a draw out of the equation, and a result is guaranteed to come out on most occasions.
ALSO READ | 'We Never Needed WTC': Ben Stokes Give ICC Reality Check, Speaks Bluntly On World Test Championship's Relevance
Despite England revolutionizing the red-ball format, they have failed to qualify for the World Test Championship finals on two consecutive occasions. England will miss the services of their stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad heading into such a big series, but they will also expect Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse to deliver the goods when the going gets tough.
ALSO READ | England Start Mind Games Ahead Of IND vs ENG Headingley Test, Leeds Curator Shares Insights About Ben Stokes And Co.'s Big Demand For Series Opener
Ben Stokes recently ruled out the Jasprit Bumrah factor, saying that one player doesn't make the difference and his team is not scared of the ace India pacer. Much ahead of the series opener of the India vs England Test series, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a video of the English players training in Headingley. The video also showcases English Test skipper Ben Stokes leaving Joe Root stunned with a bouncer.
ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Rules Out The Jasprit Bumrah Factor Completely Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st Test, Fires Verbal Volleys At Team India
Though England are a far more settled side as compared to India, their bowlers are fairly inexperienced, and they might struggle a bit if the Indian batsmen live up to the potential that they have. The English bowling lineup consists of Chris Woakes, who hasn't had enough game time due to an ankle surgery that he recently had. England also have the likes of Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir, who are yet to find their footing in international cricket.
Published 19 June 2025 at 13:57 IST