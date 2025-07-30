England Heroics Help Earn Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Spots In India U19 Squad for Away Tour Against AUS U19

After lighting the stage on fire during the U19 England Tour, Team India's Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are set to light up the stage once again with their performance. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has elected sensational under-19 stars for their upcoming away tour vs Australia U19. Mhatre would continue his reign as the captain while Down Under.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Selected For India U19's Australia Tour

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a firecracker when he made his debut in the Indian Premier League. The 14-year-old lit up the Rajasthan Royals and emerged as their brightest star.

Ayush Mhatre also showed ultimate composure while performing for the Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai batter delivered a convincing display.

Both cricketers' performances helped them earn a spot in the India U19 squad for the England tour, where they showcased their tenacity and aggression to a global audience.

After the England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be part of the India U19 unit, which will be touring Australia. The 14-year-old has retained his spot as the opener.

Ayush Mhatre will lead the Boys in Blue once again. The vice captaincy would change, with Vihaan Malhotra being named as the new man for the role.

India U19 Squad For The Away tour To Australia: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Standby Players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, BK Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga.

Several India U19 Players From England Tour Retain Spots

Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, players like Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Singh, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Anmoljeet Singh and Naman Pushpak have retained their places with their performance against England Lions.

The BCCI junior selectors team have also made multiple inclusions, with Kishan Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan, and Khilan Patel returning to the squad

Check out the schedule announced for the India Men's U19 tour of Australia here:

India Men's U19 tour of Australia S.No. Date (From) Date (To) Match Venue 1 Sun 21-Sep One Day 1 Norths 2 Wed 24-Sep One Day 2 Norths 3 Fri 26-Sep One Day 3 Norths 4 Tue 30-Sep Fri 3-Oct Multi Day 1 Norths 5 Tue 07-Oct Fri 10-Oct Multi Day 2 Mackay

The India U19 side will tour Australia before the senior team's white-ball tour in October 2025. The series comprises three one-day matches and two multi-day games, with Norths and Mackay being the two venues where the action will go down.