IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Ruled Out As England Name Playing XI For 5th Test, Ollie Pope To Lead At Oval

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates the dismissal of India's Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Ollie Pope will lead the England team in the absence of Ben Stokes against India in the 5th Test at the Oval. England have made four changes to the team that played out a draw against India in Manchester, and Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury.

England are leading the five-match series 2-1, and the onus will be on India to restore parity in the series. Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson also haven't been included in the team, while Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue are a part of the playing XI. Chris Woakes who has bowled the most overs in this series, will remain a part of the last Test match as it stands.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss 5th Test At Oval

Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to miss the 5th test, as ESPN Cricinfo reported that the BCCI medical team conveyed that the fast bowler cannot afford to put more effort, which will put his back in danger. Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test, and it was pre-decided that, irrespective of the outcome of the Test series, managing his workload will be a priority.

As per a Times of India report, Arshdeep Singh might make his Test debut at the Oval as India might make multiple changes. Gautam Gambhir already confirmed that all the bowlers regained their fitness.

