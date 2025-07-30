India Captain Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Pitch Controversy At The Oval: 'Don’t Understand What The Fuss Was About'

Shubman Gill, the Indian Test skipper, has weighed in on the pitch controversy that happened during Team India's training session at The Oval in London. The captain noted that no such instructions were given during the four matches they played across the UK. Gill added that the fuss was beyond understanding, fueling the intensity ahead of the final test match.

Shubman Gill Weighs In On The Drama That Unfolded At The Oval

Tensions were running high at The Oval as Team India began their preparations for the fifth test at Kennington. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a fiery verbal confrontation with the head of ground staff, Lee Fortis, who said that the Indian coach was 'touchy'.

The footage of their clash quickly went viral online. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had offered details of what had transpired, which triggered the Indian head coach's anger.

Shubman Gill has weighed in on the pitch controversy involving coach Gautam Gambhir and pitch curator Lee Fortis at The Oval.

The captain reflected that they had played four matches and nobody had given them any instructions. The Indian Test skipper added that the ruckus during Team India's training session was beyond his understanding.

"I don't know what exactly happened yesterday and why the pitch curator did what he did. We have played four matches, and no one tried to stop us. Everyone has played so much cricket, and the coaches and the Captain have gone and seen the wicket so many times. I dont know what the fuss was all about," Shubman Gill said at the press conference.

England Name Significant Changes In Playing XI Against India For 5th Test

As tensions ignite ahead of the fifth and final Test match, England Cricket has announced its playing XI for The Oval Test. Ben Stokes is unavailable for the Oval Test because of a right shoulder injury, and Ollie Pope will step up in his absence.

Three more changes have been made as spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse are also missing out of the action.

England Cricket has named bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton in the playing squad. Josh Tongue also returns for the action at The Oval. Additionally, Jacob Bethell will bat in the number six spot against Team India.

The fifth test match between India and England will take place on July 30, 2025, at The Oval in Kennington.