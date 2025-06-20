England & India Players Pay Solemn Tribute To Victims Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Before Headingley Test

Indian players stand for their national anthem before the start of play on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

The Indian Cricket Team and England Cricket Team have honoured the ones who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Before the series commences at Headingley in Leeds, both sides paid tribute to the ones who tragically lost their lives and the families who were affected by the crash. The players from both sides and the on-field umpires observed a moment of silence before the game began. All players were also seen donning black armbands in solidarity with the victims.

Team India and England Players Pay Tribute To Victims Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which was bound for London Gatwick, suffered a devastating crash after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft failed to gain altitude and crashed into a residential area nearby. Right after the crash, thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage site and emergency responders began their rescue efforts as soon as possible. The ill-fated crash resulted in the loss of 241 passengers and crew, sending shockwaves around the globe.

The Indian Cricket Team, who expressed their condolences to the victims during their Intra-Squad match in Beckenham, have once again paid a solemn tribute to the precious lives lost in the devastating plane crash.

Before the commencement of the Headingley Test, England and India players lined up alongside the on-field umpires and a moment of silence was observed. Earlier, England Cricket had issued a statement, mentioning that both teams would wear black armbands to honour the lives lost.

The BCCI also issued a statement on social media and offered their deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones due to the accident.

England Opt To Bowl First After Winning Toss

England Cricket won the toss in the first Test match of the five-match series against India. Skipper Ben Stokes has opted to bowl first, noting that they intend to utilize the early advantage from the greenish surface.

The Indian Cricket Team features a debutant, as Sai Sudharsan has received his maiden debut cap from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara. The opener would bat at the number three spot in the Men in Blue's Playing XI.