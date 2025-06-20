Shubman Gill Issues Bold Statement As He Takes The Helm As India's Test Skipper Against England In Away Tour

Team India's new skipper Shubman Gill has issued a powerful statement as he takes charge of the Indian Test squadron. In a video message, the superstar Indian cricketer expressed that he is ready to take on the challenge as test captain. He added that it was an honour which he had never imagined receiving. Gill looks geared up to lead the side and the Indian Cricket Team is all set to compete in tough English conditions.

Shubman Gill Begins A New Era With A Powerful Nessage

It is the dawn of a new era as Shubman Gill takes the helm of India's Test Team. The World Test Championship 2025-27 Cycle begins with a historic test match at Headingley, where both sides would battle for supremacy in a five-match series. The Gill-Gambhir intends to begin with a statement finish over the English side, while the hots aim for a strong finish at home.

Shubman Gill looks game-ready as he takes the helm. The 25-year-old captain has issued a bold statement before the Headingley Test began.

"From beautiful Beckenham to the historic stands of Leeds, a journey of anticipation. Every practice session has been a step closer to this moment. There is a different hum, a new chapter waiting to be written. It is an immense honour, a responsibility I couldn't have imagined, but a challenge I am ready to embrace. I am ready to lead, and we are ready to compete. Let the Test begin," Shubman Gill said in a video shared by the BCCI on 'X'.

England Opt To Bowl In Headingley Test Against India

On the green tracks of the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Headingley, the host nation had won the toss and Ben Stokes opted to field first as they wanted to take advantage of the early conditions. Indian skipper Shubman Gill had also intended to bowl early on, but he believes it would be to bat on later.