England's Dominant Run Fest Interrupted by Team India's Fightback; Hosts Reach 225/2 At Stumps On Day Two At Old Trafford Test

India's Anshul Kamboj celebrates the dismissal of Ben Duckett, center, during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

The England Cricket Team showed the ultimate bazball against the Shubman Gill-led Team India in day two of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley utilised the flat tracks to their advantage and charged up a runfest, dismantling the visitors' momentum.

The English openers picked up a 166-run partnership to put the Indian Cricket Team under pressure early in the innings. England delivered a stunning job with the bat and put Bazball to use against India.

The Three Lions scored 225 at the loss of two wickets at stumps on day two of the Old Trafford Test and are trailing by 133 runs.

England Cricket Thoroughly Intimidate Team India In Day Two At Old Trafford Test

Team India were thoroughly dominated by England in two of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester. It was a historic sight as Ben Stokes clinched his first five-for, while England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley clinched a solid 166-run stand to keep it rolling and provide a solid foundation to take the lead.

But Team India fought back with grit, with Anshul Khamboj picking his maiden wicket to dismiss Duckett, falling six runs short of his ton. Ravindra Jadeja picked up the opening scalp, dismissing Zak Crawley at 84.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope remain unbeaten at the end of day two, but they looked determined to pick up some vital runs before the umpires called it a day. Pope scored 20 while Root picked up 11 runs, taking England's score to 225 runs.

Team India Presented A Resilient Fightback To Tackle England's Domination

England stunned India as Ben Stokes delivered a sensational five-wicket haul, dismantling the visitors' battling line-up early in the first session. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur did not last long on day two, while a limping Rishabh Pant managed to pick up his half-century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer.